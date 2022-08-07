Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last Friday that he has begun sending migrant buses to New York in an effort to shift responsibility for immigration crossings to Democratic-ruled cities and President Joe Biden.

About 50 migrants were traveling in the first convoy, who were directed by volunteers to various shelters. Abbott, who is running for a third term as governor in the November election, has already sent nearly 6,000 migrants to Washington as part of a move to denounce Biden’s border policies.

Abbott has noted that New York Mayor Eric Adams can provide services and homes for newcomers. Adams, on the other hand, has stated that the migrants sent from Texas could overwhelm the care system for the homeless in the city.