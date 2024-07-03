According to the criteria of
- Paid time off available after ninety days
- Paid training
- Weekly payment of up to US$800
- Life, health and dental insurance
- Flexible schedule
- Vision insurance
- Opportunity to receive tips on every job
The company also points out that The job will allow you to be home at night every day and never work on weekends again.. The main responsibilities of the job include performing basic cleaning tasks (vacuuming, dusting, mopping and cleaning bathrooms), creating a clean and healthy environment for their clients and their families and providing excellent customer service.
Requirements to apply for work in Texas
In the publication made on the aforementioned website, the company clarifies that to apply you must fit the ideal candidate profile, so you must meet the following requirements:
- Possess a driver’s license
- Experience in residential cleaning of at least one year
- Must be available Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5:30 PM
- Reliable transportation to drive to homes (mileage reimbursement provided)
- Must love pets
The company describes itself as an organization that has been “creating clean homes and providing peace of mind to customers” for over forty years, and stresses that “the health and safety of team members and customers is a top priority.” If you are interested in applying for the job, you should Go to the website and attach your resume or cover letter.
