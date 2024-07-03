An important company in the state of Texassouth of USAopened a Job vacancy for a house cleaner no study requirements and with the possibility of earning up to US$800 per weekincluding job training.

Online job offers are booming in the United States, where many people find the job they want through this means. Through SimplyHired, a well-known job search platform, the company Merry Maids launched an interesting proposal that offers the following benefits:

Paid time off available after ninety days

Paid training

Weekly payment of up to US$800

Life, health and dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Vision insurance

Opportunity to receive tips on every job

The company also points out that The job will allow you to be home at night every day and never work on weekends again.. The main responsibilities of the job include performing basic cleaning tasks (vacuuming, dusting, mopping and cleaning bathrooms), creating a clean and healthy environment for their clients and their families and providing excellent customer service.

The offer is for the position of house cleaner and has multiple benefits.

Requirements to apply for work in Texas

In the publication made on the aforementioned website, the company clarifies that to apply you must fit the ideal candidate profile, so you must meet the following requirements:

Possess a driver’s license

Experience in residential cleaning of at least one year

Must be available Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5:30 PM

Reliable transportation to drive to homes (mileage reimbursement provided)

Must love pets

The company describes itself as an organization that has been “creating clean homes and providing peace of mind to customers” for over forty years, and stresses that “the health and safety of team members and customers is a top priority.” If you are interested in applying for the job, you should Go to the website and attach your resume or cover letter.