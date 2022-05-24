Texas school shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 13 injured

The attack took place in the town of Uvalde, about 130 kilometers from San Antonio. | Photo: Reproduction / ABC News

At least two people died and 13 others, all minors, were injured this Tuesday (24) after a shooting occurred at a school in the city of Uvalde (Texas, United States), about 130 kilometers from San Antonio.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a statement on Facebook that the 13 injured arrived in ambulances or buses, while the two fatal victims had already arrived dead at the health centre.

Information about the attacker is contradictory: some American media reported that he was detained, but ABC News reported that he was dead.