Massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two adults before being killed in a firefight with officers. The killer is a Uvalde High School student who bought the guns when he turned 18. “I’m tired, we have to act” on weapons, Biden said addressing the Americans. “The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a shop and buy a rifle is wrong,” added the US president.