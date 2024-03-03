The Dallas Morning News warned citizens about the state's possible secession from the United States.

In Texas, a trend has emerged among candidates for elected office to secede from the United States of America. About it writes Dallas Morning News.

The publication noted that more than 150 candidates signed the “Take Texas Back” pledge. The movement involves a candidate pledging to put Texas ahead of America's interests and pushing for a referendum bill to secede the state from the United States.

In January, Texas refused to comply with Washington and allow federal border patrol agents onto the border. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called on US President Joe Biden to “get out of the way,” and the governors of Oklahoma and Florida decided to send their national guards to help the rebellious state.

Back in 2022, the US Republican Party in Texas proposed holding a referendum on the state's secession from the United States. The adopted party platform stated that the federal government infringes on the rights of the state in the field of local government, which retains the right to “secede from the United States.” “Texas' amendment rights are being ignored, denied and nullified. Texas retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to hold a referendum in accordance with this,” one of the provisions of the document stated.