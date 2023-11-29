The state of Texas has so far allocated US$86,100,000 to transport migrants and asylum seekers out of the state. This figure, which continues to increase, is part of the efforts undertaken by Texas authorities to address the growing immigration crisis at the border.

What began as an initiative by the Texas Republican Party before last year’s gubernatorial election has led leaders in multiple cities and states, including many Democrats, to invest significant resources in attempts to send migrants to other parts of the country.

Texas has taken the most aggressive approach to the borderdeploying state law enforcement to patrol and transporting more than 66,200 migrants and asylum seekers to other states since April 2022. According to data obtained by Axios Through the Texas Public Information Act, the state has spent approximately $1,650 per person between April 2022 and October 2023 on these efforts.

Wes Rapaport, spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, explained to the media that they use funds allocated by the Texas legislature for border security and donations to support the state’s bus operation. Despite these efforts, Texas does not coordinate with host cities, such as Washington, DC, New York and Chicago.

Texas is one of the states with the most aggressive policies against immigration

Texas increases spending on anti-immigration measures

The Texas Legislature has appropriated nearly $10,000,000,000 for Operation Lone Starthe state’s latest border security initiative that began in 2021. Additionally, earlier this month, Texas House lawmakers approved an additional $1.5 billion to build more barriers at the border.

Governor Greg Abbott has maintained that Texas will continue to deploy as many buses as necessary until President Biden fulfills his constitutional duty to secure the United States’ southern border.