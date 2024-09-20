As in the whole world, In the United States it is mandatory to have a license to be able to driveand that is why those who do not have it try to obtain it as soon as possible, although in some states this has a high cost that is difficult for some families to pay, something that is not currently happening. in Texas, where it can be obtained for free.

This is because, according to the official website of the Texas government, The state offers free driver’s licenses which are valid for eight years for residents, but only for those who are disabled war veterans service-related of at least 60 percent.

In this regard, they reported that, Those who are part of this group of people and are interested in obtaining itthey can go to any of the service offices located throughout the state as long as they have made a prior appointment to begin the process.

They also clarify that To obtain a free Texas driver’s license or ID card you must have or have had an honorable discharge of the service or disability compensation from the United States government, remembering that the exemption does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and it is not necessary to register as a sex offender for this procedure.

Documents needed to obtain a free driver’s license in Texas



In case you are a Veteran with a service-connected disability and is interested in acquiring a free driver’s license in Texasyou must take into account that it will be necessary that have the essential documentation for the proceduresuch as a signed disability letter from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to verify your condition.

Likewise, also They will ask you for official documents to confirm your honorable discharge, disability rating and disability compensation, and once disability status is verified, veterans will be eligible to use online services to conduct fee-exempt ID card and driver’s license transactions.

In the case of Veterans who have a 50 or 40 percent disability with a lower limb amputation They can apply for the designation of “disabled veteran” to also be able to access the free service of this very important procedure in Texas.