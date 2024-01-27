The city of Eagle Pass is the epicenter of dispute between the US state and Biden over the migration crisis

The Texas National Guard decided to install barbed wire and build walls on the banks of the Rio Grande, which divides Eagle Pass (United States) from Piedras Negras (Mexico), even after the Supreme Court's decision, on Monday (22.Jan.2024 ), which allowed the removal of barriers by federal agents. Located about 700 km from Dallas, the city has been used as a route for illegal migrants coming from the Hispanic country.

The situation has been going on for months. In September, around 10,000 people entered illegally through the crossing, according to a report from Wall Street Journal. The governor of Texas, the Republican Greg Abbottand the president of the United States, the Democrat Joe Bidendispute control of the border with Mexico.

Read more:

On Friday (Jan. 26, 2024), the deadline given to the State to agree to fully reopen the Shelby Park area, in Eagles Pass, to the United States Border Patrol expired. Federal agents had been prevented by the Texas National Guard from installing mobile surveillance equipment at the site on January 10. The decision by the US Department of Homeland Security seeks the retaking of the region by federal forces.

Watch videos from the region below:

The migration crisis is a relevant topic for the US presidential elections, which will be held in 2024. Biden is seeking re-election.

On January 12, 3 people (a woman and two children) drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to reach Eagle Pass. The case occurred a few days after federal agents blocked access to the region.

In a lawsuit to the Supreme Court, the US Attorney General, Elizabeth Prelogar, stated that access to the area had been blocked by the Texas guard for federal agents even though “in emergency circumstances”. The Federal Forces said they would have acted in the situation if there had not been a blockade.

Watch the video of the region below (37s):

Governor Greg Abbott has been vocal in his criticism of what he sees as “omission” of the Biden administration. The Republican defends the control of Texas authorities over the area through “all the tools”.

In a video published on X (formerly Twitter), the governor shared a record in which state agendas arrest immigrants and praised the state's actions. Watch below (57s):

See images:

Below are the main facts of the case, in chronological order:

10.jan.2023 – the Texas National Guard prevents the Border Patrol from accessing Shelby Park, in Eagle Pass, to deploy mobile surveillance equipment;

– the Texas National Guard prevents the Border Patrol from accessing Shelby Park, in Eagle Pass, to deploy mobile surveillance equipment; 12.jan – 3 people drown in Shelby Park. The Biden administration says the episode shows that “Texas is steadfast in its efforts to exercise full control of the border and land and block Border Patrol access even in emergency circumstances.” The Texas Military Department tells the CNN that there was no request for access to the site by the Border Patrol on the night of the deaths;

– 3 people drown in Shelby Park. The Biden administration says the episode shows that “Texas is steadfast in its efforts to exercise full control of the border and land and block Border Patrol access even in emergency circumstances.” The Texas Military Department tells the CNN that there was no request for access to the site by the Border Patrol on the night of the deaths; 13.jan – According to CNN, the Mexico's National Migration Institute tells the Border Patrol's Del Rio Sector that 7 migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande the night before. On the same day, Texas also allows, with restrictions, Patrol access to the boat ramp in the Shelby Park area;

– According to CNN, the Mexico's National Migration Institute tells the Border Patrol's Del Rio Sector that 7 migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande the night before. On the same day, Texas also allows, with restrictions, Patrol access to the boat ramp in the Shelby Park area; 15.jan – a Border Patrol agent crosses an access road and is questioned by a member of the Texas National Guard. On the same day, the Biden administration presents a document to the Supreme Court with details of the January 12 drownings;

– a Border Patrol agent crosses an access road and is questioned by a member of the Texas National Guard. On the same day, the Biden administration presents a document to the Supreme Court with details of the January 12 drownings; 17.jan – according to the CNN, this was the date set by the US Department of Homeland Security for Texas authorities to end lockdowns and once again allow federal agents to resume operations in the area. However, Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said Texas has not “would yield”

– according to the CNN, this was the date set by the US Department of Homeland Security for Texas authorities to end lockdowns and once again allow federal agents to resume operations in the area. However, Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said Texas has not “would yield” 22.jan – the US Supreme Court decides, by 5 votes to 4, that barbed wire placed in Texas can be removed by federal agents;

– the US Supreme Court decides, by 5 votes to 4, that barbed wire placed in Texas can be removed by federal agents; 23.jan – the US Department of Homeland Security sends a letter to the Texas Attorney General reiterating the Biden administration's demand that the Shelby Park area be reopened to Border Patrol agents;

– the US Department of Homeland Security sends a letter to the Texas Attorney General reiterating the Biden administration's demand that the Shelby Park area be reopened to Border Patrol agents; 25.jan – the governor of Texas tells Bloomberg that will put up more fences to protect “further” the border. On the same day, 25 Republican governors publish an open letter in support of Greg Abbott. They mention the “constitutional right to self-defense of the State”;

– the governor of Texas tells Bloomberg that will put up more fences to protect “further” the border. On the same day, 25 Republican governors publish an open letter in support of Greg Abbott. They mention the “constitutional right to self-defense of the State”; 26.jan – date of the 2nd deadline set by the Department of Homeland Security for Texas to agree to fully reopen the Shelby Park area, in Eagles Pass, to United States Border Patrol.

US ELECTIONS

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to compete with former President Donald Trump (Republican Party) in November for the presidency. Biden's party caucuses will also be in the 2nd semester, in August.

Poder360 prepared an infographic with the main dates of the US presidential election.