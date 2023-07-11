Home page politics

A man rests in the shade of a playground in Austin, Texas. Despite severe heat waves, the government does not even discuss climate protection. © Brandon Bell/AFP

The US state of Texas is suffering from deadly heat waves but is refusing a public debate on the climate crisis. The Republican government promotes fossils and even rejects heat adaptation.

Austin – Despite the recent deadly heat wave in the southern United States and Mexico, the US state of Texas remains on course on energy and climate policy: there is still no explicit debate at the state government level about climate change – neither how to prevent it, nor how to prepare for it. While Democrats, scientists and environmentalists have been calling for such a public political dialogue for years, Republicans refuse.

The brutal heat of recent weeks has suggested the Texas government may reconsider its longstanding refusal to deal directly with the threats from climate change to deal with. Newspapers reported how emergency rooms in hospitals were filling up with victims of the heat and inmates were dying in prisons without air conditioning.

Texas in the heat: no breaks for workers, no refrigeration in prisons

But Republican Governor Greg Abbott made it clear that there would be no change of course. As dangerously high temperatures swept the state in late June, Abbott signed legislation barring Texas cities from requiring construction workers to take a 10-minute water break every four hours. Also, the state’s failure to respond to the potentially deadly heat in prisons is a sign that it’s still going about business as usual.

“This year,” the reported Texas Tribune last week in a report on prison deaths, “legislators have again decided not to allocate money to install air conditioning in the dangerously hot prisons, despite a $32.7 billion budget surplus.”

Despite warnings of dangerous warming, no new climate laws

There are clear warnings: The non-profit organization Climate Central analyzed in June that human-caused climate change had made the temperature rise in Texas and Mexico in the past month “at least five times more likely”. Other researchers had concluded that climate change also made the 2011 drought and 2017 Texas hurricane Harvey even more devastating.

Legislative inaction is also nothing new. For years, Texas legislators have refused to pass explicit climate protection bills, and in some cases even to discuss them in committees.

The USA are also divided on the climate. On the one hand, at the US federal level, decarbonization and climate resilience are big issues. Authorities allocate billions of dollars in funding for this every week. On the other hand, many states, especially those under Republican rule, are thwarting this US energy policy by promoting fossil fuels and hindering the expansion of renewable energies.

Tax gifts for oil and gas industry

In the Texas legislature, the nation’s oil and gas center, there have been victories for both fossil and renewable energy over the past legislature. In the case of the fossils, the lobby prevailed several times:

Oil and gas industry advocates pushed through $7 billion in aid for low-interest loans to build new natural gas power plants.

New tax breaks for natural gas were approved, but not for renewable energies and battery storage.

The connection of wind and solar power plants to the power grid became more expensive.

At the same time, however, the renewable energy lobby blocked planned legislation to curb the state’s booming wind and solar industries. It includes many rural areas that are heavily Republican but benefit from wind and solar power. She prevented:

new, stricter permitting requirements for wind and solar installations. Texas is a leader in wind generation and has a rapidly growing solar sector. During the heatwave, it played a key role in grid stability.

new costs for renewable energy to provide the grid capacity needed in the short term.

Requirement that new power generation plants after 2024 must come from at least 50 percent “on demand” sources such as natural gas.

a stop for the further expansion of renewable energies in Texas.

Texas: Gov. denigrates renewables as scapegoats

In the wake of natural disasters, Governor Abbott and other fossil-fuel advocates have often blamed renewables as a problem: When historic winter storm Uri caused catastrophic power outages in Texas in 2021, they immediately blamed renewable energy problems. However, independent scientific experts concluded that most of the problems were caused by failures in natural gas infrastructure.

Other climate-related disasters have prompted lawmakers to act — but without overtly pointing out a link to climate change, which Texas scientists have emphasized. This includes:

An infrastructure fund stimulated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 to cover damage from such storms

Two billion US dollars for water supply measures in response to the record-breaking drought and heat wave in 2011. In 2023, aid of one to three billion has been decided

A bill that will direct authorities to prepare natural gas facilities for extreme conditions – triggered by the devastatingly cold weather of 2021.

Climate adaptation in the large cities ruled by Democrats

Even if there is a lack of far-reaching and specific measures on climate change at the state level, Texas is by no means ignoring the consequences of climate change. The largest cities, all governed by Democrats, have acted. Houston responded to Hurricane Harvey’s catastrophic flooding with new climate action and resilience plans.

The damaging effects of the current extreme heat are nowhere near the impact of events like Harvey, the 2011 drought and the massive blackouts of 2021. Temperatures are about to drop now as the ‘heat dome’ has moved east. “I don’t expect the heat wave [im Juni] the governor or the lieutenant governor will change their minds about climate change or renewable energy,” said Josh Busby, a professor of public affairs at the University of Texas who studies climate policy. “However, solar power’s performance in preventing blackouts during the heatwave could make it more difficult to penalize renewable energy, as was attempted in the last legislature.”

Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist and climate policy expert at Texas A&M University, said similarly: “I don’t expect the extreme heat this year to result in any significant changes in Texas energy policy. It appears that many of our MPs are primarily focused on policies that benefit the fossil fuel industry, rather than addressing the broader societal issues related to our changing climate.” (By Bill Dawson)