Between the dispute that Texas and the United States have had for months over what is happening on the border with Mexico, a new chapter was added. After the Federal authorities ordered the area to be liberated and reported that they did not allow aid to migrants. who were drowning in the Rio Grande, the Texas attorney general responded.

The crossings between both administrations have been going on for some time and occurred due to different circumstances at the border. From the placement of barbed wire to the placement of maritime barriers within the Rio Grande, judicial decisions were made in different ways in favor of both. Recently, the controversy has already occurred within Texan territory.

It all happened in the border city of Eagle Pass, when a few days ago Texas police forces took control of Shelby Park, a key point in the city regarding border control, by order of Greg Abbott. This point added a new conflict to the tension between both administrations, which intensified again.

Texas' response to the United States for control of Shelby Park

After the occupation of this space, Joe Biden's administration ordered Texas to release the park and held the state responsible for the deaths of three migrants in the Rio GrandeAs reported Telemundo. According to the indictment, Abbott's security forces not only did not allow the Border Patrol access to provide assistance, but they also did not respond to the call to help the deceased.

Control of the border with Mexico unleashed different conflicts between the United States and Texas

In response, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton rejected the request and stated that the state has “constitutional authority to defend its territory.”. Furthermore, he denied the Abbott administration's responsibility for the migrants' deaths. The case could escalate to the Department of Justice if positions are not reached.