Texas Rangers They won their first World Series this Wednesday by adding four wins in five games, this one 0-5 at the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium.

The new champions of the Fall Classic obtained three victories on the road, at Chase Field, thus completing ten away from home in this postseason. Bruce Bochy won his fourth title and tied with Walter Alston and Joe Torre. With five titles is Connie Mack and at the top of the top winners remain Casey Stengel and Joe McCarthy with seven.

The pitcher Nathan Eovaldi He did not allow runs in the six innings he worked and removed five batters from circulation. With today he completed his fifth win without defeats in this postseason. Marcus Semien hit the ball out of the park for the second day in a row, driving in two runs and scoring one with a run scored.

They also contributed to the Texas exhibition. Corey Seager with a run and Mitch Garver with an RBI. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen (0-1) pitched hitless until the seventh inning.

In total, he remained on the mound for 6.1 innings, of which they hit three hits and scored one run, while striking out six. The performance was Gallen’s best in the postseason, but the Diamondbacks’ offense missed all nine at-bats with runners in scoring position and that ended up ending their run in the World Series.

The Rangers began to clear the shortcut to the title in the seventh inning, when they managed to score a run, combining a single to left field by Corey Seager, followed by a double by Evan Carter and an indisputable hit to center field, producing a run by Mitch Garver.

The Texas team put the icing on the cake in the ninth inning, when they managed to add four more runs. The first two scores of that seventh inning came from an error by outfielder Alek Thomas, when trying to cut off an unstoppable Jonah Heim, and the remaining two from the decisive home run by Marcus Semien, who deposited the ball over the left field wall.

Cuban Aroldis Chapman pitched two-thirds of a scoreless inning and struck out a batter for the Rangers.

