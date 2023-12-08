A woman in Texas (USA), 20 weeks pregnant, obtained court permission to abort, given that the fetus was diagnosed with a genetic anomaly, which puts her fertility and life at risk. Kate Cox, 31 years old and mother of two children, is the first in that state to appeal to a judge after the United States Supreme Court eliminated the right to terminate a pregnancy in 2022. After the court decision, the Attorney General of Texas, Republican Ken Paxton, threatened to civilly and criminally prosecute any doctor or professional who performs this procedure on Cox.

With her own life at risk, in the 20th week of her pregnancy and after having gone to the emergency room on three different occasions due to abundant bleeding and other fluids in the last month. Kate Cox went to the district courts of Travis County (Texas, USA) on Tuesday, December 5, to obtain authorization to have an abortion.

After having had her two children by cesarean section, in Kate Cox’s third pregnancy the fetus was diagnosed with a genetic abnormality, called trisomy 18, which can cause miscarriage, stillbirth or death shortly after birth. Cox’s health is also at risk, because if the fetus’s heart stops, induced labor would lead to a high risk of uterine rupture given her two previous cesarean sections.

“Kate Cox needs an abortion and she needs it right now,” reads the lawsuit filed by the woman’s defense

“The idea that Mrs. [Kate] Cox desperately wants to be a mother and that this law could cause her to lose that ability is shocking and would be a miscarriage of justice. [no conceder su solicitud]. So I will sign the order that will be processed and sent today,” said Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County District 459.

After the judge granted authorization for the termination of the pregnancy on Thursday, December 7, the Attorney General of the state of Texas, Ken Paxton, issued a statement in which he expressed that the precautionary measure for Cox did not protect the professional personnel involved in the procedure, so, if this service was provided, they would be linked to civil and even criminal proceedings.

Ken Paxton Wow. Texas AG Ken Paxton says he’ll prosecute any doctor who performs an abortion for Kate Cox—a Texas woman with a nonviable pregnancy, who was granted an exception to the abortion ban by a judge. Republicans are threatening to jail doctors for providing court-sanctioned care. pic.twitter.com/ZMAmS7gOn6 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 8, 2023



The judge maintains that Kate Cox’s case falls within the exceptions provided for in the abortion prohibition law, which ambiguously states that doctors can carry out pregnancy termination procedures when there is a substantial risk of harm to the woman.

Cox has stressed that, although the professionals monitoring her pregnancy considered that an abortion was medically essential for her, they were not willing to perform the procedure until they had an order issued by a judge.

Cox’s case before Justice is the first of its kind since the US Supreme Court eliminated the right to terminate a pregnancy in 2022.

The setback to abortion and what it meant for Texas

In June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade, which since 1973 guaranteed the right to abortion in the country.

The 1973 ruling supported the decriminalization of abortion in light of the 14th amendment and had already suffered a previous attempt to be overturned, when a motion was filed in 2003 before a District Court in Dallas, also in Texas. The motion requested to annul the ruling and presented as support around 1,000 sworn statements from women who said they regretted having undergone a pregnancy termination.

The motion was dismissed in September of the following year.

While the ruling was still valid, many states passed laws that did not take effect until at some point the ruling was overturned. Other states rushed to pass restrictive or punitive laws regarding abortion as soon as Judge Samuel Alito announced its invalidity under the slogan:

“Roe was a blunder from the beginning”

The overturning of Roe v. Wade allows the states of the country to legislate independently on the issue.

Texas, one of the most traditionalist Republican strongholds in the US, approved a law in 2021 that prohibits abortion after six weeks of gestation and allows citizens to report both women who undergo this procedure and professional personnel. to do it.

On Thursday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Washington applauded the ruling in favor of Kate Cox.

With AP, Reuters, AFP and local media.