The government of Texas has been very clear about its conservative policies. In addition to enforcing regulations and carrying out strong measures against undocumented immigrants, they have also promoted laws that have diminished the rights of the LGBT community and This week they announced that it will no longer be possible to change the sex on driver’s licenses.

According to the criteria of

Based on the new guidelines, starting this week, Transgender Texans will no longer be able to change the sex on their driver’s licenses.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has instituted the new policy and announced that No longer accepts court orders as a basis for changing gender identification in the license records.

According to a local media article The Hilluntil a few days ago the Texans were in possibility of changing the sex on their driver’s license if they had a valid court orderHowever, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would reverse that decision, citing concerns about the validity of the orders being issued.

And because DPS and other government agencies are not part of the direct procedures that lead to the issuance of court orders, The prosecutor found that there was a lack of legislative authority and standards so that these opinions could continue to be taken into account for changes in licenses.

Another detail that has drawn attention is that, according to the new rule, department employees are now required to Send copies of the documentation with the names of those who are seeking updates to their licenses driving related to sex change.

It should be said that this is not the first time that a measure affecting transgender people has been announced. Earlier this year, the highest court in Texas upheld a law that prohibits parents from seeking gender-affirming care for minors.

In Texas, it will no longer be possible to change gender on a driver’s license. Photo:texas.gov Share

Criticism over Texas’ inability to change transgender information

After it was announced that Transgender people would no longer be able to change their sex on driving licenses In Texas, various groups have already spoken out on the matter.

For example, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) criticized the decision because they believe that The changes will endanger the health and safety of transgender people.

In this regard, Ash Hall, a member of the LGBTQIA+ Rights staff at the ACLU of Texas, stated: “The Department of Public Safety has a responsibility, as its name implies, to keep all Texans safe. This policy does the opposite.”

She stated the above explaining that by not having driver’s licenses that correctly demonstrate their gender, their identity is put at risk and They are exposed to discrimination, harassment and violence. “Trans people deserve to live free from persecution in Texas and everywhere,” she said.