According to the criteria of
Based on the new guidelines, starting this week, Transgender Texans will no longer be able to change the sex on their driver’s licenses.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has instituted the new policy and announced that No longer accepts court orders as a basis for changing gender identification in the license records.
And because DPS and other government agencies are not part of the direct procedures that lead to the issuance of court orders, The prosecutor found that there was a lack of legislative authority and standards so that these opinions could continue to be taken into account for changes in licenses.
Another detail that has drawn attention is that, according to the new rule, department employees are now required to Send copies of the documentation with the names of those who are seeking updates to their licenses driving related to sex change.
Criticism over Texas’ inability to change transgender information
After it was announced that Transgender people would no longer be able to change their sex on driving licenses In Texas, various groups have already spoken out on the matter.
For example, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) criticized the decision because they believe that The changes will endanger the health and safety of transgender people.
In this regard, Ash Hall, a member of the LGBTQIA+ Rights staff at the ACLU of Texas, stated: “The Department of Public Safety has a responsibility, as its name implies, to keep all Texans safe. This policy does the opposite.”
She stated the above explaining that by not having driver’s licenses that correctly demonstrate their gender, their identity is put at risk and They are exposed to discrimination, harassment and violence. “Trans people deserve to live free from persecution in Texas and everywhere,” she said.
#Texas #prohibits #sector #population #making #drivers #license
Leave a Reply