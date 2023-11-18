Venezuelan migrants cross the fence placed by the border patrol in El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Nayeli Cruz

The local Texas Congress has approved this week some of the harshest laws against immigrants in the United States. The Republican majority in the Legislature has approved a series of regulations that criminalize people who cross the border from Mexico. These make it a crime to arrive in Texas illegally and allow state authorities to deport them, something whose legality has been questioned by some experts and human rights organizations. These laws are waiting to be signed into law by the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, a politician who has explored radical methods to combat the arrival of immigrants, including sending buses of immigrants to Democratic cities or installing buoys and barbed wire in the Bravo River. The politician has already indicated that he will sign the initiatives to turn them into law.

Initiative 4 of the local House of Representatives caused days of tensions in the legislative body. The approval of the lower house came on a Thursday at the end of October at four in the morning. The Republican majority prevailed over attempts by Democratic politicians to derail the proposal by Congressman David Spiller, who represents a county in the north of the state. His proposal allows anyone to be detained at any time and place on suspicion of having illegally entered Texas, an entity that has about ten million inhabitants of Mexican origin.

The local Senate has also recently approved an initiative that allows Abbott to use an extraordinary $1.5 billion to strengthen surveillance of the border with Mexico, an area that has seen record numbers of illegal crossings. The politician has said that he will use part of the money to build more kilometers of immigration wall and other barriers that could cut off the flow of arriving people. Abbott is expected to visit the border this weekend along with Donald Trump, who is campaigning towards 2024 with the promise of returning an iron fist to the area.

The tension caused by the negotiation of initiative 4 emerged in a viral video recorded within the legislative body. After the vote, Democratic Congressman Armando Walle of Houston approached the Republican legislators who voted for the measure, visibly upset. “You can’t go to a wedding anymore, you can’t go to a baptism anymore… You guys don’t understand shit what you’re doing. This hurts our communities, it hurts us personally,” said an irate Walle, who was a taqueria employee in his youth. The Republicans simply nodded without responding.

The rule, which was already approved in November by the local Senate in an emergency session, allows authorities to opt for the deportation to Mexico of anyone suspected of having entered Texas irregularly. If he does not leave the United States, he risks being accused of a new crime that could lead to a sentence of between two and 20 years in prison.

The Government of Mexico showed this week its rejection of the measure. The Mexican Foreign Ministry released a message on Wednesday, the same day that the Mexican president began a visit to the United States to participate in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, APEC. The criminalization of immigrants, Foreign Affairs states, “will result in the separation of families, discrimination and racial profiling.” Mexico also rejects a measure that allows state authorities to detain and return nationals or foreigners to Mexican territory. indicates the statement.

The López Obrador Administration has spent months of tug-of-war on immigration matters with its American counterpart. That was the central point of the bilateral meeting between Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart on Friday within the framework of APEC. The two countries already have some agreements at the federal level so that Mexico receives citizens of some countries who are deported into its territory. But Mexico, however, does not have any agreement to receive deportations from legal authorities.

Human rights defense organizations have left very clear that they will demand to the Government of Texas as soon as Abbott signs this initiative and turns it into law. “Senate Bill 4 supersedes federal legislation, promotes racial profiling and harassment, and unconstitutionally authorizes local authorities to deport people without due process, regardless of whether immigrants are seeking asylum or other humanitarian protections,” said Oni Blair. , the director of the ACLU in Texas. This group of activists affirms that supremacist groups from the Republican bastion have shown their support for these regulations.

Congressman Walle has pointed out this week that the law voted by the Texas Congress is worse than the famous SB1070 approved by Arizona in 2010. This allowed the police to ask for papers from whoever they wanted and at any time to be able to verify their legal status in the territory. . This rule was challenged in court. Its effects eroded after several rulings by federal judges. In a landmark 2012 case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that local police are not authorized to detain a suspicious person based solely on his or her immigration status. This responsibility, that Court determined, fell on the federal government. However, the ideological balances of the togados have changed since then.

