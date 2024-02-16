Texas will build a military camp on its border with Mexico that will house up to 1,800 members of the state's National Guard, sent to help protect the region, Governor Greg Abbott, of the Republican Party, announced this Friday (16). .

The camp will be built in the Eagle Pass region, the same border area where the Republican governor ordered a buoy barrier to be placed on the Rio Grande and over which he is locked in a dispute with the government of President Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party. .

At a press conference held at the site where the camp will be built, Abbott said the project was a “win-win” situation, referring to the well-being of military personnel assigned to the border and the work they do.

“This will increase the ability of greater numbers of Texas military personnel at Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently,” Abbott added.

The new facility will house up to 1,800 members of the Texas National Guard, who have been living in unusual conditions since being assigned to protect the border as part of Operation Lone Star, launched by Abbott in 2021.

The infrastructure will also have the capacity to house an additional 500 military personnel, should the Texas Tactical Border Force need to be deployed to the region.

The Republican governor justified the construction of the camp based on the magnitude of the operation and the need to expand it.

“It will be good for them [os

militares]will improve living conditions and keep morale very strong”, he declared.

The first phase, which will offer around 300 beds, is expected to be completed in April.

“As we all know, when spring comes, there will be more caravans passing through southern and central Mexico… We want to make sure that when they get to the crossroads of going to Texas or somewhere else, they know that the wrong place to go is the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

The camp is part of a broader effort by Abbott to try to stop migrants from crossing the border illegally into Texas, which has led him to place barbed wire and a barrier of buoys on the Rio Grande, a move that has been criticized by the president's administration. Mexican leftist, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Texas government also recently took control of a city park in Eagle Pass, where it does not allow Border Patrol agents to enter to register migrants crossing the river.