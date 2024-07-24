Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, has one important weapon at his disposal and never hesitates to use it: the US-Mexico border. His crusade against the federal government is based on tactics that instrumentalize immigration. If something happens in Washington that displeases him, he directs his frustration at the border. This is what he has done after the nomination of Kamala Harris as the (almost certain) new Democratic candidate for president. “Joe Biden has fully endorsed and supports his ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris… I will have to triple the border wall, the barbed wire barriers and the National Guard on the border,” wrote in X on Sunday. Not even 24 hours later, he posted a tweet with two images showing several National Guard soldiers installing triple-strand barbed wire along the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

“Texas is holding the line against illegal crossings,” the governor added in the post. Abbott is part of a long list of Republican allies of former president and current candidate Donald Trump who have criticized Biden’s decision to withdraw from the campaign and name Harris as his successor since Sunday. The chorus of criticism has focused primarily on the role Harris has played in the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Republicans have called her a “border czar,” a position the vice president has never held.

Harris has never been in charge of the Democratic administration’s border or immigration policy. She was assigned an immigration-related task, but she has not been involved in border oversight, as Abbott and other Republicans claim, and she was never appointed as a “border czar”. At the beginning of Biden’s term, the president tasked the vice president with coordinating diplomatic relations with the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras — to address the “root causes” of migration from these three countries. The idea of ​​the strategy was to improve economic and security conditions by creating jobs, fighting corruption, improving human and labor rights and reducing violence, in order to stop migration to the north.

Harris’s work around migration has thus taken place thousands of miles south of the Mexican border. While responsibility for this actually falls primarily on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his department, which oversees the country’s three main immigration agencies.

But Abbott seems to care little about the facts. In another social media post this weekend, he said: “Border Czar Kamala Harris had one mission: secure the border. During her tenure, more illegal immigrants have crossed the border than EVER, including known terrorists and criminals.”

The governor has been blaming the federal government for the surge in migrants at the southern border for three years. In 2021, he launched his signature policy, Operation Lone Star, under which the state has spent more than $11 billion installing razor wire along the border and sending more than 100,000 migrants to Democratic cities like New York and Chicago. In January, the Supreme Court authorized cutting down a portion of this razor wire barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande after three migrants drowned there. But the court order only applied to about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of the fence, out of more than 100 (160 kilometers) installed.

The Operation Lone Star strategy has also led to the detention of more than 516,300 migrants who entered the country irregularly and more than 45,300 arrests, according to the latest data state government data released last week. While border crossings between Mexico and the United States did spike between 2021 and 2023, they have since plummeted. In June, they fell to their lowest level in three years — about 83,000 apprehensions — after Biden implemented a new measure on June 5 that restricts the right to asylum and facilitates rapid deportations.