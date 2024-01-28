It was recently reported the death of a person after he stole a plane in Addison and crashed along the Texas-Oklahoma border. The 23-year-old pilot refused to follow instructions and the outcome was fatal.

According to the American television network KTVTthe pilot, who was identified as Logan Timothy James of Stokesdale, stole the Cessna 172 Skyhawk from ATP Flight School at Addison Airport around 7 pm on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The discovery unfortunately culminated around 8:15 pm in a field near the borders of Fannin and Lamar counties, between the cities of Telephone and Direct, where the young man who stole the plane crashed and lost his life.

The last words of the pilot who stole a plane and died



According to NBCDFWJames can be heard on an Air Traffic Control recording saying: “I'm not going to listen to your instructions. I'm just heading east to Texas. “I'm going up through the clouds and then I'll get out of everything,” he said, according to the audio published by VasAviation and broadcast by New York Post.

The motive for the theft is still unclear. See also Silicon Valley Bank's demise disrupts the disruptors in tech

James told the air traffic controller that he was going to “deactivate” the microphone and disconnect the communication circuit breakers, then The pilot flew east and then north towards the Texas-Oklahoma border, where he crashed in a field and lost his life.

According to what was reported in local and international media, Logan Timothy James He was the only person inside the airplane at the time of the accident. To this day it is still unclear why the plane crashed when she did and what James' motives were for committing that act.

In a statement to KTVTthe ATP Flight School said that the man killed in the airplane accident He was a certified ATP private pilot student. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.