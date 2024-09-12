Mexico City.- In light of the uncertainty generated in Mexico by the reform of the Judicial Branch, the Texas Public Policy Foundation indicated that the state of Texas is ready to receive investments seeking stability.

“Texas is ripe for investment dollars that may be looking for a new home as a result of the uncertainty surrounding Mexico’s sweeping judicial reform.

“We offer a stable, business-friendly environment for global investors where the powers do not shift dramatically. We respect business,” the organization said on its X account on Tuesday. Based in Austin, the Texas Public Policy Foundation is a nonpartisan research institute that seeks to promote and defend liberty, personal responsibility and free enterprise.

Funded by thousands of experts, foundations and corporations, the Foundation accepts no government funding or contributions to influence the results of its research.

This comes after Morena and its allies endorsed the reform to the Judicial Branch promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which contemplates the election of judges, magistrates and ministers through the ballot box in 2025 and the installation of a disciplinary court to punish judges. At the beginning of September, the president of the American Society of Mexico, Larry Rubin, revealed that in the face of uncertainty over the reforms, American companies have halted their investment announcements in Mexico, and are considering moving to Texas. “The board of directors of the American Society decided not to announce the investment, precisely because of the current context. We want to make sure that we fully understand the legal certainty that legislators in Congress are going to promote (the reform to the Judicial Branch),” Rubin warned during the Third Binational Convention of the American Society of Mexico. “Uncertainty is one of the main detractors of investment and right now, what has been generated is an uncertainty that the judicial system that will be proof against political overtones is not a system of corruption or judges without the necessary experience,” he added.