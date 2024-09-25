Drug trafficking is a problem that affects the entire United States and many countries in the region, mainly in Latin America, and this occurs more intensely in the border states, such as This is the case of Texas, one of the most visited by people from other countries..

According to the criteria of

There, as in other states, A group that originated in Venezuela called Tren de Aragua was established operating in the region and engaged in drug trafficking, human trafficking, extortion and murder. In this regard, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texasas reported at a press conference, offers a reward of US$5,000 to those who provide information about said organization.

The aim of this initiative is to disrupt their criminal operations in the state as soon as possible and deny them their presence there.The recent entry and expansion of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a dangerous problem facing our state and nation,” the governor said.

He also said that his main focus is “the safety of all Texans” and that, to achieve this, has ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to launch a statewide operationofficially classifying this gang as a foreign terrorist organization.

“We will not allow them to use Texas as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens.. They have a target on their back and we are going after them. Texas is not the right state for them to try to do business in,” he concluded, accompanied by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks and National Border Patrol Council Vice President Chris Cabrera.

Texas Governor’s Office declares Latino criminal gang a “terrorist organization” Photo:Office of the Governor of Texas Share

How Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan criminal gang operating in Texas, began

According to what Abbott said at a press conference, Tren de Aragua is a criminal organization that originated as a group of prisoners in Venezuela and then expanded to dominate the international flow of migrants from South America through Mexico and into the United States. They have a history of operating in several countries with military-aged men to establish a base of operations and carry out violent crimes in the regions where they operate.