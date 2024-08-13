According to the criteria of

Under this new scheme, owners of non-commercial vehicles in Texas, i.e. those in regular use, will no longer need to undergo a safety inspection before registering their vehicles. However, A US$7.50 inspection program replacement fee will be introduced, which will be added to the total cost of vehicle registration. at the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The measure was promoted by Republican Greg Abbott, current governor of Texas. Photo:Instagram @governorabbott Share

For new vehicles purchased in Texas that have not been previously registered in the state or elsewhere, An initial replacement fee of US$16.75 will apply.a position that will cover the driver for a period of two years.

Despite the elimination of comprehensive inspections, Carbon emissions testing will remain mandatory in certain Texas counties to maintain environmental and air quality standards.

These assessments will be necessary in metropolitan areas such as Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Travis, Williamson and El Paso counties. Additionally, Bexar County will be added to this list in 2026.

Commercial vehicles will maintain the requirement to pass an inspection securityregardless of the county in which they are registered. These vehicles will be exempt from the inspection program replacement fee.

How to register a vehicle in Texas?

The vehicle registration process in Texas will continue under the administration of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

For register a vehicle in texasthe owners must present:

Proof of ownership of the vehicle. Replacement rate of the inspection program. Insurance card proving coverage minimum of US$30,000 per injured person, up to US$60,000 per accident and US$25,000 for property damage.

Once these requirements are met, Owners will need to go to their county tax collector’s office to obtain the plates. and the registration sticker.