Located in the south of the state of Texas, United Statesjust a half-hour drive from the Mexican town of Reynosa, The city of McAllen is considered the safest of the region and one of the quietest to live in the entire United States territorydue to factors such as low crime rates and mortality rates from accidents and drug poisoning.

Although the United States is one of the most developed countries on the continent, insecurity continues to represent a dangerous factor for its citizens, who are not equally safe in all cities. In a country where gun violence is one of the most pressing problems, McAllen presents itself as an oasis in the middle of the deserthe home of tranquility and security for its inhabitants.

In the south of the state of Texas, where the gun culture finds one of its greatest strongholds, the city is far from all the violent statistics of the region. In 2021, it recorded the lowest crime rate in the entire state, and it was no coincidence, since two years later the website SmartAsset He developed a classification in which McAllen was named one of the safest cities to live in the United States based on five metrics: violent crime, property crime, vehicle death rate, drug death rate and the percentage of the population who drink excessively.

In the variables mentioned, The Texas city had the second-lowest death rate from drug poisoningthe seventh lowest percentage of people who drank excessively and the 18th lowest in violent crime rateswith information obtained from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) database for the year 2021.

The city of McAllen has been repeatedly highlighted as one of the safest in the entire country.

The advantage of living in Texas City beyond safety

In addition to comprising one of the safest cities in the entire country, McAllen is also one of the most affordableaccording to a report published by the magazine US News & World Report on the best places to live in the United States in 2024.

With a population of just over 140,000 inhabitants, Housing costs require approximately 26.14 percent of median annual household income in the area, and the report placed it fourth in the category referring to the comparison between the prices of goods and services.