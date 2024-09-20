According to the criteria of
In the south of the state of Texas, where the gun culture finds one of its greatest strongholds, the city is far from all the violent statistics of the region. In 2021, it recorded the lowest crime rate in the entire state, and it was no coincidence, since two years later the website SmartAsset He developed a classification in which McAllen was named one of the safest cities to live in the United States based on five metrics: violent crime, property crime, vehicle death rate, drug death rate and the percentage of the population who drink excessively.
In the variables mentioned, The Texas city had the second-lowest death rate from drug poisoningthe seventh lowest percentage of people who drank excessively and the 18th lowest in violent crime rateswith information obtained from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) database for the year 2021.
The advantage of living in Texas City beyond safety
In addition to comprising one of the safest cities in the entire country, McAllen is also one of the most affordableaccording to a report published by the magazine US News & World Report on the best places to live in the United States in 2024.
With a population of just over 140,000 inhabitants, Housing costs require approximately 26.14 percent of median annual household income in the area, and the report placed it fourth in the category referring to the comparison between the prices of goods and services.
#Texas #neighborhood #border #Mexico #named #safest #live
Leave a Reply