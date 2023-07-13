On the Rio Grande

Texas authorities are installing a floating barrier along the Rio Grande River to deter migrants from crossing the border into Mexico. However, there are concerns that the barrier could be ineffective and dangerous for migrants. The barrier consists of large orange buoys and will cover approximately 305 meters of the river. Immigrant rights activists believe it is only a symbolic gesture and could change the flow of the river, making it more dangerous for migrants. Additionally, a lawsuit has been filed by a local kayak company which claims the buoys will harm their business and local ecosystems.



