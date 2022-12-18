The Mexico-United States border continues to attract illegal immigrants to the point of generating new crises. On Saturday (17), Oscar Leeser, mayor of the border town of El Paso, Texas, declared a state of emergency. “From the beginning I said I would declare [emergência] when he felt that our asylum seekers or community were not safe,” said the mayor. On the 21st, a legal provision of the Trump administration that contains the immigrants, Norma 42, is due to expire, further increasing the influx of people coming from Mexico. The standard was used to extradite 78,477 people in October and up to 2.5 million since it was implemented in 2020.

With the state of emergency, El Paso must gain help and resources from the federal government. Long lines of migrants are waiting for food, water and shelter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott reportedly said he would not interfere with the city without Leeser’s approval. The end of the anti-immigration rule concerns Leeser: “We know that the influx on Wednesday [21] it’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be huge,” he says, estimating that “our numbers will jump from 2,500 to 4,000, 5,000, maybe 6,000.” Estimates compiled by the news site The Hill suggest that the drop in the norm could lead to an immediate pressure of 50,000 immigrants to the border.

Biden tries to keep Trump’s draconian regulation

Rule 42, which is an ordinance issued by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allows US border authorities to expel foreign nationals at the border because of the potential risk they would pose of spreading Covid-19. Expulsions can be carried out without considering the right to seek asylum (deportations presuppose this right). The right is important to political dissidents fleeing Cuba. The dictatorship has intensified persecution since a protest against the regime after draconian pandemic measures in 2021.

Despite the anti-Trump campaign and its emphasis on “building the wall,” the Biden administration tried to maintain Rule 42. 19 states under GOP control, including Texas, also called for continuity. However, in November, a federal judge declared it unconstitutional, allowing it “with great reluctance” to run for another five weeks, until the 21st.

The actual number of people expelled under the rule is less than 2.5 million, as it does not provide for the record of repeated attempts to enter the country. Of the total amount of expulsions, 81% have been made since February 2021, the first full month of the Biden administration. Asylum seekers most affected are those from countries that do not have special agreements with the United States. This is the case of Haitians, Mexicans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans and Hondurans. The Hill

calculates that the Biden government is the record holder for the repatriation of Haitians.

There is also an influx of Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans fleeing their dictatorial regimes. Earlier this month, more than 1,000 Nicaraguans detained 725km south of the border tried to enter the United States through El Paso. “These three countries are a little more difficult. There is no communication with them,” said Texan Representative Henry Cuéllar, who is conservative but from the Democratic party. “I heard from some of these people that they know Nicaraguans, if they try to escape and come back, they are seen as traitors.” The US entered into an agreement with Mexico for the Latin country to receive 24,000 Venezuelans. The two countries are expected to make new agreements at a meeting scheduled for next month between Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Biden administration’s reaction to the court ruling overturning Rule 42 seems contradictory: While it is appealing its upholding of Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan’s decision, it is also appealing another case in which the judge upheld the rule.

History of Standard 42

March 2020: the CDC publishes the norm, urged by the Trump administration, with a special participation of the adviser Stephen Miller. Expelled migrants are sent back to Mexico hours after being arrested at the border.

November 2020: a federal court decides to pause evictions in the case of unaccompanied children.

January 2021: appeals court overturns the previous decision, allowing the expulsion of minors again.

February 2021: Mexico decides to refuse the return of non-Mexican families with children expelled under the rule.

June 2021: Biden administration was considering repealing the rule, reports say. But there was no action.

September 2021: Biden administration defends Norma in court on the pretext of slowing transmission of Covid-19.

December 2021: CDC vice-president Anne Schuchat testifies that the expulsion of immigrants did not have sufficient medical-scientific justification.

March 2022: appeals court rules that the Biden administration can continue with the expulsions, “only to a place where they will not be persecuted and tortured”.

April 2022: CDC try to put an end to the norm giving a deadline until May to be able to vaccinate immigrants. But Federal Judge Robert Summerhays blocks the CDC’s plans, upholding the norm. An exception for Ukrainians is created by the Biden government.

October 2022: a special rule is created to receive up to 24,000 Venezuelans, but they must arrive by plane. Those who attempted the Mexico border by land would be expelled.

November 2022: Judge Sullivan declares the rule illegal and arbitrary, accepting a December 21 deadline for its revocation.