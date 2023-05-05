About 12,000 migrants are currently in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and must cross to El Paso, in the United States, after Title 42, a policy for the immediate expulsion of immigrants at the border, ceases to be applied, warned this Thursday- fair (4) the mayor of the city in the state of Texas, Oscar Leeser.

At a press conference, the mayor of El Paso denied that there are 35,000 migrants waiting to cross the border in the Mexican city. This number was released by the governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos, at the end of April, based on estimates from civil and religious organizations in the city.

Leeser explained that the number of 10,000 to 12,000 migrants was estimated after authorities in El Paso made a tour of the streets of Ciudad Juárez. The number does not include about 3,500 foreigners who are allegedly in a caravan heading to the Mexican city.

He emphasized that the city is taking measures to deal with the increase in the number of migrants expected to arrive in the city after May 11, when Title 42 application ends: “The city is preparing to help not only asylum seekers , but also the community of El Paso”.

Among the measures being considered is the re-establishment of migrant transport to different cities. The mayor and his staff do not have an exact date of when the measure will be implemented again.

“We’re going to help them (get) where they want to go, because they’re not coming to El Paso, they’re coming to the United States, and we have to help them reunite with their families and friends,” he said.

He added that the city will not send anyone to the White House or to the house of Vice President Kamala Harris, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, did: “We will treat all of them with respect and dignity.”

The mayor admitted that the El Paso Police Department has been conducting surveillance in the city, where there are currently a good number of migrants sleeping on the streets. However, he stated that local police officers are not taking over the role of migration authorities.