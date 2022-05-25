Texas massacre, photos on Instagram with guns ready: all premeditated

Terror in the United Statesone of the worst was consumed massacres always in one school. The carnage in Texaswhere a 18 years old armed with rifle And pistol he walked in and shot anyone he met. Very heavy budget, 19 dead children And two adultsplus the same killer: Salvador Ramos. The 18-year-old – according to Corriere della Sera – had attended the same elementary school where he returned as a murderer, as a massacre, targeting children between 7 and 10 years. We still know little about him. The news is fragmentary. Long hair raven, eyes on the cell phone. The skin with the signs of some impurities. The face of a little boy about to become a man.

Before going out for her crazy mission– continues the Courier – Salvador has shot also to his grandmother, to kill. The woman, 66 years oldis admitted to a hospital of San Antonio: there is still no precise information on his condition. And then another track: his account on Instagram. There is also the clip of a dialogue than one young woman posted yesterday, minutes after learning of the Robb Elementary School killing. The conversation began on 12 May last: the two did not know each other. On Friday, Salvador shares the frame with weapons with this girl, warning her: “answer me within an hour because I want reveal a secret to you“. Afraid she did not answer and now she repents:”I could have stopped him“.

