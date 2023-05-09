Mauricio Garcia, the 33-year-old who last Saturday killed eight people and wounded seven before being shot dead by a policeman in a shopping center in a Dallas suburb, in June 2008 enlisted in the army but he had been discharged just three months later without completing his training. This was announced by a US Army spokeswoman, Heather J. Hagan, specifying that the leave had been determined by “physical and mental conditions”without providing any further information.

Read also

The killer had a profile on the Russian social networking platform, Ok.Ru, on which he had published posts referencing extremist forums such as 4chan and relaunched white nationalists, such as Nick Fuentes, a well-known white supremacist polemicist. In a post last month, he even published photos of the Allen Premium Outlets, the mall where he carried out the massacre, reads the Nbcnews website.