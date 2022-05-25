The words of the Golden State manager before the match against Dallas: “Enough silence, it’s time to act. We are hostage to 50 senators who do not want to lose their power”

Shock in the United States and not only for the massacre that upset an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. An eighteen-year-old broke in and started shooting, the toll was chilling: 19 children and 2 adults died. The very young killer, who had bought two guns on his eighteenth birthday, shot his grandmother before going into action and was killed by the police. President Biden spoke to the Americans: “I am tired, we have to act on weapons. These carnage only take place in the US ”.

The sport – And the world of sport also reacted. Steve Kerr, the coach of the Golden State Warriors beaten on the night by Dallas in game-4 of the West Conference final, did not want to speak before the game but dedicated all his words to the massacre. “I will not talk about basketball,” Kerr began. “Nothing has happened with our team in the last six hours. Any questions about basketball don’t matter. As far as we know, 14 children and a teacher were killed 400 miles from here. The budget will then rise to 19 children and 2 adults, ed.) In the last 10 days, we have had black elderly people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, Asian faithful killed in Southern California, now we have children killed in school. When will we do something? . I’m so tired that I get up from here and offer my condolences to the devastated families out there. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough. “ See also The 10 most spicy statements of Mino Raiola: Guardiola, Klopp, Ferguson and more

Laws – Kerr urged Congress to step up on the rule that imposes background checks for the purchase of weapons. “There are 50 senators right now refusing to vote on the background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It’s been there for two years. There’s a reason they won’t vote for it: to keep power. I ask you, Mitch McConnell, all of you senators who refuse to do anything about violence, shootings in schools, in supermarkets, I ask you: do you put your desire for power before the lives of our children and our elders? Because that’s the way it sounds. I’m sick of it. I’ve had enough. We’ll play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think of their son or grandson, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel. What if this happens to you today? We can’t go numb. We can’t sit here and read the news and go, well, let’s take a moment of silence. Go Dubs. Come on, Mavs, come on. This is what we’re going to do. Let’s go play a game. of basketball senators in Washington will hold us hostage. “ See also Rafael Santos Borré: his mom didn't see Eintracht's title goal!

The words of the world of sport – In addition to Kerr came the words of LeBron James, who wrote on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers go to the families of loved ones who are missing and injured at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School. These are children and we continue to endanger them. at school, which should be the safest place. “

“It breaks my heart to hear this news, no parent should ever lose their child. Let’s pray for those kids’ families and the teacher… it’s devastating,” Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum wrote.

May 25, 2022 (change May 25, 2022 | 07:58)

