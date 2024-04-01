According to what was reported by various local media, in November 2021 the victim confessed to a family friend that Christopher Caudill, 46, He had abused her repeatedly between the ages of 11 and 17.
Of the case, Greg Willis, the county district attorney, said in a statement after the sentencing: “It is disgusting that this horribly evil person not only inflicted so much pain and evil on a little girl, but also has had the nerve to use God and the Bible to justify it. “We are grateful that the jury discovered his deception and delivered justice.”
What did the rapist say when he was discovered in Texas?
The office of District Attorney Greg Willis, in McKinney, Texas, announced that, indeed, when Caudill was detained and questioned by police, he admitted that he had sexually abused the minor. because they had a relationship that was “a love like the one they had in the Bible.”
Given his statements and after the investigation A jury sentenced Caudill to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child. It should be noted that, by law, those convicted of this type of crime are not eligible for parole, so they will spend the rest of their life in prison.
