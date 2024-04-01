A man from Dallas, Texas, admitted to repeatedly raped a girl, which is why this week he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, the reason he gave to the authorities surprised everyone, since He assured that God had told him to do it.

According to what was reported by various local media, in November 2021 the victim confessed to a family friend that Christopher Caudill, 46, He had abused her repeatedly between the ages of 11 and 17.

The family friend reported the abuse to the police. The victim was already 18 years old when he was finally able to confront his attacker before the authorities. Then he revealed that When the man abused her, she justified it by saying: “God told me to do it, That's what they did in the Bible.”

Of the case, Greg Willis, the county district attorney, said in a statement after the sentencing: “It is disgusting that this horribly evil person not only inflicted so much pain and evil on a little girl, but also has had the nerve to use God and the Bible to justify it. “We are grateful that the jury discovered his deception and delivered justice.”

The man claimed that he acted because of a passage from the Bible.

What did the rapist say when he was discovered in Texas?

The office of District Attorney Greg Willis, in McKinney, Texas, announced that, indeed, when Caudill was detained and questioned by police, he admitted that he had sexually abused the minor. because they had a relationship that was “a love like the one they had in the Bible.”

Given his statements and after the investigation A jury sentenced Caudill to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child. It should be noted that, by law, those convicted of this type of crime are not eligible for parole, so they will spend the rest of their life in prison.