There are allegedly at least three injured in the shooting in a high school in Arlington, Texas, in the suburbs of Dallas, where a few minutes ago the alarm was raised for the presence of a gunman. The school is still in lockdown, as the perpetrator has not yet been tracked down and may still be in action. At least two people were injured in “Timberview High School”, according to Arlington Mayor Jim Ross to local media.

According to reports from some American media, some students have already been transported to hospital for gunshot wounds. Less than an hour ago, the institute had already been locked down and all students and staff were told to take cover, due to the risk that a gunman was prowling around the school. There are dozens of police officers on the spot.

🇺🇸A polícia confirmou que várias pessoas foram baleadas na Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Agora a escola está fechada !! pic.twitter.com/SzhKYcLCBA – 🦋𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓪 (@LinaTofolario) October 6, 2021

In a video now circulating on Twitter, recorded in a high school classroom by a student, shots are distinctly heard and boys are seen seeking shelter under the desks.