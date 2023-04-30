One of the victims is an 8-year-old child; The shooter has been identified and is still being sought by police.

A man shot and killed 5 people in Texas (USA) on Friday (28.Apr.2023). The victims were neighbors of the shooter, one of them an 8-year-old child. The episode took place, according to the police, after some of the neighbors asked the man to stop firing a semi-automatic rifle in his garden because the noise was preventing a baby from sleeping. The information is from Reuters. ​​

Police are still looking for the shooter, who used an AR-15 rifle, he told Reuters San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers. Police charge Francisco Oropeza, 38, with five murders.

According to the sheriff, the department received a call reporting the nuisance for the noise at around 11:31 pm (local time). However, according to him, they found the victims already shot when they arrived at the scene. There were 10 people in all inside the house, 5 of whom were hit by the gunfire.

Police said all of the victims were from Honduras, but authorities have not released their names, the agency reported. ABC News.

Enrique Reina, the Honduran foreign minister, said the Honduran consulate was in contact with Texas authorities. “We demand that the full weight of the law be applied against the person responsible for this crime.,” wrote Reina in the twitter.