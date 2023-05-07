Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Several people were killed and injured in a shooting spree at a Texas mall. The perpetrator was eliminated on the spot by a police officer.

Update from May 7th at 1:48 p.m.: Seven people remain hospitalized after the shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas. Three of them are said to be in critical condition. The youngest injured is said to be five years old, the oldest 61 years old. Meanwhile, the background to the crime remains unclear. The events are described by witnesses as “pure chaos”. “People were screaming for help, calling for ambulances while police drove by looking for the shooter,” a witness said Dallas Morning News.

Chaos broke out after shots were fired in a shopping center, but the suspected shooter was quickly eliminated. © Tian Dan/dpa

Videos of the attack showed a man dressed in black getting out of a silver car in the mall’s parking lot and apparently initially shooting at people on the sidewalk. Witnesses reported that he may have been wearing a bulletproof vest. Other witnesses recall hearing dozens of shots.

The shopping center is a sprawling outlet with around 120 shops and restaurants. The town of Allen is about 40 kilometers from Dallas and has more than 100,000 inhabitants. Guns are readily available in the US, so gun attacks have long been a problem in the US.

Texas shooting kills nine, seven injured after shooting at mall

First report from May 7th at 8.43 a.m.: Allen – A shooting spree that left several dead and wounded broke out at a mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen on Saturday (May 6). The shooter shot at visitors to the shopping center in the afternoon and killed seven people at the scene, according to fire chief Jonathan Boyd. Nine other people were taken to the hospital, two of whom succumbed to their injuries. Like the US news channel CNN reported that some of the victims were only five years old.

The first shots are said to have been fired at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center around 3:30 p.m. local time. According to Police Chief Brian Harvey, a police officer was already on site at the time on another case. This police officer noticed the shots, killed the suspect and then called the emergency services.

Police searched all of the stores after a shot was fired at a Texas mall. © LM Otero/dpa

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the gun attack an “unspeakable tragedy.” As a representative of the White House announced, US President Joe Biden has already been informed about the incident in the shopping center.

Police raid stores after Texas ice cream mall rampage – chaotic scenes

Initially, authorities assumed there could be a second gunman, shared CNN with. Therefore, police officers combed the stores of the mall. Photos and video footage show visitors and employees rushing to the parking lots in fear. Meanwhile, Harvey announced that the police are assuming a lone perpetrator.

Jaynal Pervez, a father who rushed there after a call from his daughter from the mall, said CNN: “Nowhere is safe anymore. I don’t know what to do.” The broadcaster CBS Pervez later said chaotic scenes had taken place in the parking lot. “Shoes were lying around, people’s cell phones were lying on the street.”

Shooting spree in an ice cream mall in Texas – repeated attacks with guns

In the United States there are repeated gun attacks with many injuries and deaths. The country has more guns than people. Around 49,000 people died from the use of firearms in 2021, compared to 45,000 in 2020.

According to the site Gun Violence Archive there have been more than 195 gun attacks this year, in which four or more people have been injured or killed. But even in Germany there are repeated attacks with firearms, as in a rampage in Hamburg in March. (kiba/dpa)