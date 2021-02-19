Politicians are neither gods nor saints.

Since they are not gods, they often make bad political decisions.

Since they are not holy, they often try to evade responsibility for their failures, claiming either that they did as well as anyone could have done, or that they others are to blame.

They repair a utility pole that was damaged in the winter storm in Odessa, Texas. Photo Eli Hartman / Odessa American via AP.

So, for a while, the politics surrounding the power outages that have swept through Texas seemed pretty normal.

It is true that state leaders applied policies reckless They paved the way for catastrophe and then tried to shirk their responsibility.

But while his behavior was reprehensible, it was in ways we’ve seen many times over the years.

However, that changed about a day after the severity of the disaster became apparent.

Republican politicians and right-wing media, not content with the usual shifting of blame, have rallied around a malicious falsehood: the claim that the wind and solar power caused the collapse of the Texas power grid, and that radical environmentalists are somehow responsible for millions of people freezing in the dark, even though conservative Republicans have ruled the state for a generation.

This is not a normal political wrongdoing.

It is the equivalent in energy policy to affirming that the insurrection of January 6 was an antifa (left anarchist group) operation with a false flag.

A stark denial of reality, not only to escape responsibility, but to demonize to opponents.

And it is another indicator of moral and intellectual collapse of American conservatism.

The underlying story of what happened in Texas seems to be pretty clear.

Like many states, Texas has a partially deregulated electricity market, but deregulation has gone further than elsewhere.

In particular, unlike other states, Texas decided do not encourage to the electricity companies to install reserve capacity to deal with possible emergencies.

Workers prepare to repair utility pole in Texas. Photo Eli Hartman / Odessa American via AP.

This made energy cheaper in normal times, but left the system vulnerable When things went wrong

Texas authorities also ignored warnings about the risks associated with extreme cold.

After a cold snap in 2011 left millions of Texans in the dark, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission urged the state to winterize its power plants with insulation, heat pipes and other measures.

But Texas, which has isolated deliberately its electricity grid in the rest of the country precisely to exempt itself from federal regulation, only partially applied the recommendations.

And the frost came.

A power grid poorly prepared to cope with extreme cold suffered multiple points of failure.

The biggest problems seem to have occurred in the natural gas supply, which normally supplies most of the state’s winter electricity, as wells and pipelines were frozen.

Nor is it just that the power has gone out; people are freezing too, because many Texas homes have electric heat.

Many of the homes without electric heat do depend on natural gas. We are facing enormous suffering and, probably, a significant number of deaths.

Thus, Texas is experiencing a natural disaster that has been greatly aggravated by major political mistakes, and the officials who committed them should To be accountable.

However, instead of accepting responsibility, officials, from the governor Greg abbott, backed by virtually the entire right-wing media complex, have opted for blame green energy, especially wind power.

Now, it is true that the State generates a lot of electricity from the wind, although it is a small fraction of the total.

But that’s not because Texas – Texas! – is ruled by environmental freaks.

It is because today wind turbines are a source of profitable energy Where there is a lot of wind, and one thing Texas has is a lot of wind.

It’s also true that extreme cold forced some of the state’s wind turbines that were not sufficiently winterized to shut down, but as I said, this was happening to Texas power sources in general, and the worst problems were affecting to natural gas.

Why, then, the effort to falsely blame wind power?

The incentives are obvious.

Attacking wind power is a way for both elected officials and free market ideologues to shirk their responsibility for the sloppy deregulation; It is a way to please the interests of fossil fuels, which give most of their political contributions to Republicans; And since progressives tend to favor renewable energy, it is a way of attacking liberals.

And it all fits with the denial of climate change.

But why do you think you can get away with such an obvious lie?

The answer, surely, is that those who sell lies know that they are operating in a post-truth political landscape.

When two-thirds of Republicans believe the antifa were involved in the robbery on the Capitol, selling the base a false narrative about the Texas electrical disaster is practically a child’s play.

And if you expect any changes in the policies that helped cause this disaster, don’t count on it, at least as long as Texas remains a Republican.

Considering everything we’ve seen, the best thing is that the demonization of wind power, and not a realistic understanding of what actually happened, will rule politics in the future.

