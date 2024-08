US President Joe Biden during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNABELLE GORDON/CNP/POOL

The United States Justice Department has temporarily suspended a federal program run by the Joe Biden administration for illegal immigrants married to citizens of the country to regularize their status.

According to information from the Associated Press, the measure was imposed this Monday (26) by district judge J. Campbell Barker, after the Republican governments of 16 states filed a lawsuit against the program last Friday (23) in a federal court in Tyler, in the state of Texas.

The governors argued that the project, launched in June and which had opened applications on Monday last week (19), could worsen the migration crisis in the United States. It is estimated that the program could benefit around 500,000 immigrants without legal status.

“The allegations are substantial and warrant more detailed consideration than the court has been able to do to date,” Barker wrote in the order.

The judge gave the state governments that filed the lawsuit and the Biden administration until October 10 to present arguments to the court. This way, a final decision could be made before November 5, the date of the presidential election, in which the issue of migration has been one of the most debated by the Republican opposition.