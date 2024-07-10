The future of the ban on non-compete agreements (non-competent agreements) imposed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which was scheduled to take effect this fall, is up in the air following a preliminary ruling last week. Last week, Texas federal judge Ada Brown sided preliminarily with a tax services firm, Ryan LLC, in its lawsuit against the FTC. Ryan LLC sued the agency in April, just hours after the agency was ordered to file a lawsuit against the FTC. approve said regulationarguing that the FTC overstepped its authority by attempting to ban non-compete agreements in employment contracts.

These agreements, which are included in contracts and are usually nonnegotiable, prevent an employee from working for another company in the industry or opening a competing business for a certain period of time or in the same area after leaving a job. The FTC estimates that 30 million workers — about one in five employees — have signed noncompete agreements. Only 1% of those with them are senior executives, according to the commission. The rest are middle- or minimum-wage workers. In 2022, 30% of members of the Professional Beauty Association, an organization of salon owners, said their stylists had signed such agreements that would prevent them from opening their own salon or taking a higher-paying job.

According to Judge Brown, the ban on these agreements, which take effect on September 4, cannot apply to Ryan LLC, the Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and two other Texas business organizations that joined the suit, until she issues a final ruling. However, already awaiting that ruling, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, anticipates that the FTC lacks authority to decide on regulations related to methods of competition and anticipates that the plaintiffs have a chance of succeeding in her final decision.

Why is what the judge says important?

Judge Brown is set to make a decision in late August, and given her reasoning and the fact that she has already issued a stay, the likelihood is that she may block the FTC’s regulation.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down the Chevron doctrine and thus limit the regulatory power of agencies may complicate FTC actions.

Why did the FTC ban these agreements?

The FTC believes that these agreements, which were initially designed to protect high-level trade secrets, are a method of unfair competition that impedes labor mobility and the search for better opportunities for workers.

According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which supports the measure, non-compete agreements “not only impede individual career advancement and wage growth, but also undermine the dynamism of the economy as a whole” by restricting employees from joining competitors or starting their own businesses.

Without this barrier to changing jobs, the FTC estimates that workers’ incomes would rise by about $524 a year, 2.7% more businesses would be created, innovation would increase and even medical expenses would be reduced.

“The freedom to change jobs is fundamental to economic freedom and a competitive, prosperous economy,” FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan said in a statement in April.

In its decision that month, the FTC declared most of these agreements invalid in current contracts and all in future ones. However, it did not declare invalid the ones already in effect for senior executives, who earn more than $151,164 a year and are in decision-making positions.

What do those who oppose the end of these agreements say?

In its lawsuit, Ryan LLC says these clauses promote worker training, encourage investment in research and development by eliminating the right of other companies to hire their employees, and help new firms survive and create more jobs. Companies with these agreements “have a greater chance of surviving their initial years,” they explain in their brief to the judge.

In general, those who defend them explain that they protect companies’ confidential and market information.

Can entrepreneurs protect themselves in any other way?

There are other options, such as the so-called nonsolicitation agreementswhich prevent a former employee from taking co-workers to a new job or clients. Confidentiality agreements prevent employees from sharing information with new employers, and intellectual property laws already provide legal protections for trade secrets. EPI President Heidi Shierholz explained that non-compete agreements have not been valid in California for decades, “and that hasn’t stopped the state from being a leader in technological innovation.”