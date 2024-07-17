An important Dallas-based companynorth of the state of Texas, USA, posted a job offer for the position of repair technicianwith training included and the possibility of earning up to US$30 per hour of work.

Finding a job with a decent wage is a difficult goal to achieve for many citizens even in the United States, but online job search platforms brought some relief to the working population. At the same time, many companies They started posting their available vacancies on their own official website.

In this way, the company Surface Experts posted a job offer for the position of repair technician, with a salary ranging from US$15 to US$30 per hour of workThe ideal candidate, according to the company, will be someone who takes pride in their work and enjoys fixing things.

In the offer recently published through its website, The company points out the following benefits::

401(k) matching contribution

Performance-based bonus

Company vehicle

Paid time off

Competitive compensation

Paid and cumulative holidays

Learn a new trade and grow with a new business

“Most of our customers are faced with the need to replace their countertop, floor, bathtub or other hard surface. As repair technicians, We can repair the damage, saving you the inconvenience and cost of replacement.“, the company explained on its website.

The job offers competitive compensation with commission/bonus opportunity.

Requirements for work in Texas

To apply for the job offer in Dallas, the offer determined that candidates must fit the ideal profile, so It is necessary that they meet the following requirements: