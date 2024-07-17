According to the criteria of
Finding a job with a decent wage is a difficult goal to achieve for many citizens even in the United States, but online job search platforms brought some relief to the working population. At the same time, many companies They started posting their available vacancies on their own official website.
In the offer recently published through its website, The company points out the following benefits::
- 401(k) matching contribution
- Performance-based bonus
- Company vehicle
- Paid time off
- Competitive compensation
- Paid and cumulative holidays
- Learn a new trade and grow with a new business
“Most of our customers are faced with the need to replace their countertop, floor, bathtub or other hard surface. As repair technicians, We can repair the damage, saving you the inconvenience and cost of replacement.“, the company explained on its website.
Requirements for work in Texas
To apply for the job offer in Dallas, the offer determined that candidates must fit the ideal profile, so It is necessary that they meet the following requirements:
- Experience working with your hands, whether in construction, manufacturing, or even as a hobby
- Experience working in facilities maintenance (not mandatory)
- Knowledge of art (not exclusive)
- Attention to details
- Able to work as a team
- Able to manage your own schedule
- Customer Service Experience
- Excellent work ethic
