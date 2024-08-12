According to the criteria of
The position is to work in San Antonio, with pay between US$50 and US$55 per hour, which includes flexible hours and meals covered. The ideal candidate will have a passion for education and a commitment to fostering a positive learning environment for students, the education company said in the job advertisement, which was posted via an online platform.
Requirements for the position:
- Teaching experience 1 year (Preferable).
- Experience in special education 1 year (Preferable).
- Certification teaching (preferable).
- Bilingual English and Spanish.
- Ability to travel to San AntonioTexas (required).
- Ability to relocate to San AntonioTexas, before starting work (required).
How to apply for the $55 an hour job in Texas
To apply for the job You must go to the web employment portal Simply Hiredwhere it brings together a large number of job offers from the United States, and look for employment Bilingual Dyslexia Teacher of the company Elite Learning Solutions.
Through the website it is possible to make a simple application for the job where the candidate must previously upload his profile, with all the details of his education and previous work experiences. In addition, There you will be able to see in detail all the characteristics of the job as well as the details of the requirements.
