According to the criteria of
Temporary jobs they go from cleaning staff, customer service, maintenance, ticket clerks, electricians, security guards, drivers, porters and cooks, even plumbers. According to the cited media, most jobs as cashiers, electricians or salespeople only require experience in the activity or a high school diploma.
As for salaries, the official site notes that the event strives to fairly compensate its staff so The hourly wage for a State Fair employee in Texas starts at $17.82. Job training is offered and leadership positions are available, the website states.
On the other hand, they claim that All employees and applicants will be guaranteed equal employment opportunities and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability or veteran status. To apply you must enter the website bigtex.pinpointhq.comfind the vacancy that suits your needs and fill out the form available online. From this information, the organizers will contact you if they are interested in your profile.
2024 State Fair of Texas Activities
For five days, Hundreds of activities will be spread throughout the venue, which you can access for free with your entrance ticket.These include: the Texas Auto Show, magic shows, Cirque du Soleil, singers, concerts, rodeos and more.
#Texas #State #Fair #workers #salary
Leave a Reply