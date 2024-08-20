If you are looking for a job, you should know that the State Fair of Texas is looking for employees for the 2024 edition and offers more than a hundred vacancies for this salaryBelow we explain the details for applying.

This long-awaited event for locals and tourists will take place next September 27th to October 2nd at Fair Park, Dallas, Texas. According to information from Dallas Newsit is expected that around 2,000 people will be employed for this edition.

Temporary jobs they go from cleaning staff, customer service, maintenance, ticket clerks, electricians, security guards, drivers, porters and cooks, even plumbers. According to the cited media, most jobs as cashiers, electricians or salespeople only require experience in the activity or a high school diploma.

As for salaries, the official site notes that the event strives to fairly compensate its staff so The hourly wage for a State Fair employee in Texas starts at $17.82. Job training is offered and leadership positions are available, the website states.

On the other hand, they claim that All employees and applicants will be guaranteed equal employment opportunities and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability or veteran status. To apply you must enter the website bigtex.pinpointhq.comfind the vacancy that suits your needs and fill out the form available online. From this information, the organizers will contact you if they are interested in your profile.

For five days, hundreds of activities will be spread throughout the venue. Photo:Facebook State Fair of Texas Share

2024 State Fair of Texas Activities



For five days, Hundreds of activities will be spread throughout the venue, which you can access for free with your entrance ticket.These include: the Texas Auto Show, magic shows, Cirque du Soleil, singers, concerts, rodeos and more.