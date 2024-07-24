According to the criteria of

Celina, a city located about 40 miles north of Dallas, tops the list with impressive population growth. 143 percent. Its population grew from just over 17,800 in July 2020 to more than 43,300 in July 2023. Celina residents highlight the city’s safety, excellent economic health and the high quality of life it offers.

In second place is Fulshearlocated about 30 miles west of Houston, whose population more than doubled from 17,558 in 2020 to 42,616 in 2023.

Then, Royse City is in third place.with a growth of 76 percent; followed by Melissa in fourth place (64.4 percent); Princeton in fifth place (59.3 percent); Anna in sixth place (58.3 percent); Forney in seventh place (48.5 percent); Amherst, the only city outside of Texas in the top ten, located in Massachusetts with 44.9 percent, takes the eighth position; then Manor in ninth place (43.2 percent); and finally Georgetown is in tenth place with a growth of 40.1 percent.

The state of Texas stands out for its low prices compared to other states. Photo:Istock Share

However, not all Texas cities experienced growth. Big Spring, Texas, had the fastest population decline, at -14.8 percent. over the same period. It is the only Texas city among the ten that experienced the largest population declines in the US.

While the fastest-growing cities are concentrated in Texas, those with the greatest population decline are spread across eight states, primarily in the South and West. California has three entries on this list, including San Francisco.

Why are Texas cities growing so fast?

Population growth in many Texas cities can be attributed, at least in part, to relatively lower cost of living compared to other statesin addition to the absence of personal income tax. Texas also ranked third in the ranking of CNBC of the best states to do business in 2024.

Texas’ population has been growing steadily and faster than almost any other state since 2000, the Census Bureau reported. Despite its position on the southern border, Internal migration played a slightly larger role than international migration. in the population growth of Texas.