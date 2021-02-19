Winter chaos reigns in Texas, millions of people are without electricity. And Senator Cruz flies in the sun. The outrage is huge. Also because of the family dog ​​Snowflake.

Cancún / Mexico – When the home state sinks into snow chaos, this is not the best time for top politicians to take a short vacation. The senior Republican, Ted Cruz, Senator from Texas, must have learned that painfully. After a private trip to the Mexican Caribbean coast, he is currently being sharply criticized. Ted Cruz is a militant politician, even in the ranks of the Republican Party. Many Democrats in the US hate him, a loyal supporter of Donald Trump – against whom an intrigue was apparently planned, as Steve Bannon recently revealed.

So it is hardly surprising that Cruz’s latest action is bad for his image. And users of social media pounce on it. His state of Texas sank into the winter chaos, millions of people were without electricity, some without water, people died – and Cruz traveled to Mexico with his family on Wednesday. First, he said in a statement that he planned to return directly the next day. Later, however, admitted that I wanted to spend the weekend with the daughters and to be kept up to date by remote control. However, it became clear to him: “I had to be here and that’s why I came back.”

Ted Cruz confronted with harsh accusations – Twitter users: inside tear up his private trip

Images previously appeared on social media apparently showing Ted Cruz with his family at the airport and on the plane to Cancun, a popular seaside resort. Critics then wanted to know: How can it be that a senator goes on a private trip while the people of his state are in need? Now Cruz has commented on the allegations and apologized. But even his apology seemed bizarre and was massively attacked on Twitter. Because the Republican defended himself by saying that he wanted to be “a good father” and that he only followed his “fatherly duties”. Trying to talk his way out of it with his daughters, who wanted to go on a trip with friends, only fired the critics on.

A columnist for New York Times then tweeted sarcastically: “One day two therapists will: look inside the Cruz girls in the eyes and tell them: Seriously, that was not your fault.” The screenwriter Danny Zuker (“Modern Family”) commented, “I feel like I owe Ted Cruz an apology. When he after (Hurricane) Sandy voted against sending aid to my home state of New Jersey, I accused him of only looking after Texas. I was obviously wrong. “

Twitter users can’t believe that Ted Cruz is flying to Mexico in winter chaos – one detail is particularly outrageous

In a video in which Ted Cruz defends his decision, he also states that his family was also without water and heating. In the background of his speech you can hear people screaming “stand back”. The corresponding video on Twitter You will find here. For a journalist from New York IntelligenceThis was the reason to stop by the family residence and have a look. A photo was taken that fueled the mood against Cruz even more. To see in the apparently dark house of Cruz: The dog Snowflake. “Tell me that you really didn’t leave this dog at home alone,” reads one comment. The fact that the senator apparently left his dog behind to be on the beach in Mexico, alongside the Texans, was obviously too much of a bad thing. To make one thing clear, however: the dog was not alone, but employees took care of the four-legged friend.

Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy – Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021

Representatives of the Democratic Party in Texas even called for his resignation in a tweet. Cruz is currently being traded as a possible candidate for the Grand Old Party for the 2024 presidential election. His tenure as Senator of the State of Texas will end regularly in 2025. The arch-conservative Republican has ambitions – but his trip to Mexico may have cost him more points of sympathy. (aka)

Acquitted, but still on the way to jail? A senior Republican thinks that is possible in the case of Donald Trump.