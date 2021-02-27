Joe Biden hit the right note for many people in conservative Texas when he said on Friday that the emergency workers were doing “God’s work”. Tens of thousands in and around Houston still have no clean water after a severe onset of winter in the middle of the month caused widespread power and heating failures. At least forty people had died. Some froze to death in their homes, others suffocated from trying to stay warm in their cars at night with the engine running. 1.4 million Texans were temporarily without electricity. And in Harris County, where Houston is located, up to 3.5 million people were short of drinking water.

Biden visited the Harris County Emergency Center and a Houston panel that distributes excess food to those in need. The president and his wife Jill met with volunteers. The first lady was filmed packing food rations. At the disaster relief center, the president praised the work as “perhaps the best in the country” and said, “You save lives. As my mother would say, you are doing God’s work. “

The president later spoke at Houston’s NRG Stadium, a football arena converted into a vaccination center. He wants to be a “real partner” for the Texans. They would get additional federal funding to help repair the aftermath of the massive onset of winter. He and his government are preparing for this to take a long time, said the president. Previously, Biden had approved a declaration of emergency for Texas, through which more aid from Washington can get there. Biden added that his prayers had been with the people of Texas in the past few weeks. It was his first trip to a disaster area as president – and several commentators pointed out that the ability to give comfort is one of the new commander in chief’s greatest strengths.

Biden was accompanied by two Republicans: Governor Greg Abbott and Senator John Cornyn. A crisis is not about who is politically where, said the president, and: “It is not Republicans or Democrats who suffer, it is our fellow Americans who suffer, and it is our job to help everyone in need . ”Biden also used the supposedly apolitical visit to show a counter-image to the republican crisis management strategies that had been making the rounds lately. For example, Tim Boyd, the conservative mayor of Colorado City in western Texas, recommended that citizens “fight for themselves”: Only the strong would survive, Boyd announced in the midst of the crisis. A little later he resigned.

While Governor Abbott and Senator Cornyn showed the visitor around, another Republican was missing: Ted Cruz, the state’s second Senator. He had already traveled to the Conference of Conservative Activists and MPs (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. The week before last Cruz had drawn the anger and ridicule of many Americans because he had gone on a short vacation to Cancun, Mexico, in the midst of the emergency. The power went out in his home in Houston. Cruz returned one day after his departure without a wife and children. He tried to justify his trip by saying that school was canceled and his two ten and twelve year old daughters wanted to go on a trip with friends. He wanted to be “a good father”. Cruz then tried to counter the impression that he had left the Texans alone in the middle of the need. He was seen distributing water to families in need.