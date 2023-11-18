Texas immigration measures that are very similar to those of Florida

The states of Texas and Florida count on restrictive immigration laws that share some similarities. Both jurisdictions give state agents the power to detain individuals suspected of being in the country illegally and prohibit collaboration with federal authorities on immigration issues, although there are key differences that highlight the complexity of the immigration landscape in the United States.

One of the most recent debates on the subject in the state of Texas revolves around the HB4 bill, which bears similarities to the legislation approved by Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida. This initiative, if approved, would significantly impact undocumented migrants by converting illegal entry across the border with Mexico into a state crime.

The HB4 bill is promoted by David Spiller, Republican representative from Jacksboro. The purpose of this proposal is to give Texas agents the power to detain any person and question them about their legal stay in the country, opening the door to possible deportation.

Academics highlight Similarities between Texas and Florida immigration laws. In an article published in the magazine Political Geography, researchers Andrew Coffey and Michael J. Jones compared the immigration laws of Texas and Florida. The authors found that the two laws are similar in many ways, including:

undocumented immigrants from entering or remaining in the states. application of immigration laws by state police officers. prohibition of cooperation of local officials with the federal government in enforcing immigration laws.

Since May, the United States has expelled or returned more than 253,000 people to 152 countries Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to the researchers, Texas and Florida have laws that share fundamental similarities in that they reflect a tough stance in immigration matters. First, they give state police officers the power to detain anyone they suspect is in the country illegally. According to organizations such as American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU for its acronym in English), this power can lead to racial profiling and generate tensions between the immigrant community and law enforcement.

Furthermore, both the SB8 Law Texas and Florida’s HB165 prohibit local officials from cooperating with the f