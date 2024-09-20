According to the criteria of
In a statement issued by Deer Park Police in Texas, authorities reported that once the fire was considerably reduced, it finally They were able to approach the area surrounding the pipeline to remove the white van that caused the fire. and towed it away.
They detailed that while Harris County medical examiners were conducting inspections In the vehicle, they recovered and removed human remains found inside. However, they still have no information regarding the identity of the person and, they warned, it will take some time.
They also shared that they are still investigating exactly how the incident happened. The driver of the car apparently left the parking lot of the Walmart branch next to the pipeline and He entered a grassy area where the underground pipeline that runs under high voltage power lines was located. in the Deer Park Residential neighborhood.
🚨Fire Tornado🚨
A pipeline burst causes a massive vortex of flames in Texas! The fire started just before 10 am in La Porte, about 25 miles southwest of Houston
Energy Transfer confirmed it was a natural gas line and has isolated the line to let the fire burn out.
The company… pic.twitter.com/qhu5aygd80
— John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) September 16, 2024
Fire in oil pipeline near Houston, Texas, causes panic
The 50-centimeter pipeline that caught fire stretches for miles across the Houston area and is responsible for transporting natural gas through Deer Park and La Porte. Neighbors have complained that the valve area that caused the explosion was only protected by a barbed wire fence.
Due to the fire, Local authorities had to evacuate almost 1,000 homes and ordered nearby schools to send students home. It was not until Thursday that authorities allowed residents to return to their homes to assess the damage, which in many cases included falling roof insulation and destruction from water caused by emergency crews who doused the houses for several hours to prevent them from burning.
A portion of the road near the pipeline that exploded will remain closed. However, Authorities said the air quality does not pose any risk. for people.
