Last Monday in Texas, in what was apparently an accident, A car crashed into a valve on the ground of an oil pipeline, which caused a fire that burned for four days. On Thursday, authorities were finally able to approach the area and, upon removing the crashed truck, they found human remains.

In a statement issued by Deer Park Police in Texas, authorities reported that once the fire was considerably reduced, it finally They were able to approach the area surrounding the pipeline to remove the white van that caused the fire. and towed it away.

They detailed that while Harris County medical examiners were conducting inspections In the vehicle, they recovered and removed human remains found inside. However, they still have no information regarding the identity of the person and, they warned, it will take some time.

They also shared that they are still investigating exactly how the incident happened. The driver of the car apparently left the parking lot of the Walmart branch next to the pipeline and He entered a grassy area where the underground pipeline that runs under high voltage power lines was located. in the Deer Park Residential neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Energy Transfer, the Dallas-based company that owns the pipeline, said Wednesday that it had been an accident Well, until that moment, the initial tests carried out by both the local police and the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), They found no signs of a terrorist attack.

🚨Fire Tornado🚨

A pipeline burst causes a massive vortex of flames in Texas! The fire started just before 10 am in La Porte, about 25 miles southwest of Houston

Energy Transfer confirmed it was a natural gas line and has isolated the line to let the fire burn out.

The company… pic.twitter.com/qhu5aygd80 — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) September 16, 2024

Fire in oil pipeline near Houston, Texas, causes panic

The 50-centimeter pipeline that caught fire stretches for miles across the Houston area and is responsible for transporting natural gas through Deer Park and La Porte. Neighbors have complained that the valve area that caused the explosion was only protected by a barbed wire fence.

Due to the fire, Local authorities had to evacuate almost 1,000 homes and ordered nearby schools to send students home. It was not until Thursday that authorities allowed residents to return to their homes to assess the damage, which in many cases included falling roof insulation and destruction from water caused by emergency crews who doused the houses for several hours to prevent them from burning.

A portion of the road near the pipeline that exploded will remain closed. However, Authorities said the air quality does not pose any risk. for people.