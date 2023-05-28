Ken Paxton’s removal will still be analyzed by the local Senate; he is investigated for abuse of power

Deputies from the US state of Texas approved on Saturday (May 27, 2023) the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump. He is accused of abuse of power. The information is from Reuters.

The vote was by a large majority: 121 of the 149 members of the state chamber voted for impeachment and 23, against. With that, Paxton is temporarily removed from his duties while the local Senate analyzes the issue – it is necessary that 2/3 of the senators vote in favor of the impeachment to expel him from office.

Paxton has been investigated for years by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) for allegedly using his position to help a campaign donor. He was also indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 — the case has yet to go to trial.

Paxton denies all accusations and says they are fabricated. Last week, he declared that removing him from office would be a gift to US President Joe Biden and his party, the Democratic Party.

Trump voiced support for Paxton. He criticized Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. In Publication on social network Truth SocialTrump said that Phelan “evil is republican” It is “failed voter integrity test” by allowing it to advance the process to “remove one of the hardest working and most effective attorney generals in the United States”.

The former president ends the publication by writing: “Freedom for Ken Paxton”.