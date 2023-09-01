The Texas High Court has authorized the entry into force of the new law promulgated by Governor Greg Abbott which prohibits health care for transgender minors, including hormone treatments and drugs that block puberty. Texas, the second-most populous U.S. state, has about 29,800 transgender youth ages 13 to 17, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute.

“Transgender youth and their families are forced to approach the start of the school year fearful of what awaits them. But let’s be clear: the fight is far from over,” the advocacy groups said in a joint statement.