A 30-year-old man from state of Texas, in the United States, was sentenced Last Tuesday, September 10th, More than three years in federal prison for kicking a cat “as if he were kicking a football field”after the video went viral on social media.

According to the criteria of

Through an official statement published on its website, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas identified Donaldvan Williams as the culprit of mistreating a cat in a video that was spread on social networks, so will face three years and four months in prison.

The trial found Williams guilty of animal crushing and aiding and abetting in the incident that occurred on October 15, 2021 in a parking lot of an apartment complex located in Beaumont.Williams did not provide or attempt to provide assistance for the cat.but rather He kicked it like he was kicking against a football goal“prosecutors wrote in a statement signed by the defendant.

The accused was encouraged by Decorius Mire, who recorded and posted the video on social media. “Williams, encouraged by Mirehe kicked the cat as if he were kicking against a football goal, which propelled him approximately four to six meters into the air“the prosecution explained in the statement, and then detailed that Mire was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The man who encouraged the abuse was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Photo:iStock Share

The gruesome detail of cat abuse in Texas

The cat’s ordeal did not end with the kick that threw him into the air, but another man, whose identity was not revealed, He poured a flammable liquid over the animal’s body and set it on fire.. Later, the video of the feline running on fire was also shared on social media.

According to court records, None of the defendants who signed their guilty pleas were responsible for setting the cat on fireand it is unknown whether he managed to survive the incident.