In the huge state of Texas, where distances between towns can be considerable, A couple discovered that Their lives were more intertwined than they could have ever imagined.

According to the criteria of

It all started with a chance meeting during a philanthropic event organized by their respective fraternities. A photo taken that day, where Cara appeared hugging Cody with familiaritywas the omen of what was to come. “I think at that moment we realized there could be something more between us,” Cara told People.

After four years of dating, the couple tied the knot on March 14, 2020.just a day before the Dallas area where the wedding was held went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the real surprise came earlier, when their relationship was still in its infancy.

Cara and Cody Johnson, the couple was born during their college lives. Photo:Instagram / @caramjohnson Share

Cara, originally from Waxahachie, and Cody, from Lindale, grew up about two hours apart. When Cody first visited Cara’s parents’ housewas stunned. “As he entered, his jaw dropped. I knew exactly where everything was located and felt like I was walking through my own childhood home.“Cara recounted.

The couple discovered that Her parents had chosen the same house design from a catalogue in the 1990s.Not only that, but They had both grown up in rooms with the same location within their respective homes.“What are the odds?” Cara said, still amazed by the coincidence.

The unique design shared by the Texas couple’s homes

Cara’s father, a home builder, confirmed that the design was “super rare and unique,” making this coincidence all the more extraordinary. Although Cody’s parents had moved out shortly before the couple got together, they insisted on showing Cara their old residence. “It was like driving past my own childhood home”she commented to People.

This peculiar anecdote, which the couple recently shared on social media, went viral, capturing the attention of thousands of people. “It was a lot of fun. After all these years, our families still talk about it.”Cara said. “We love to remember the first time Cody walked into my parents’ house. He’s definitely a topic of conversation whenever our families get together.”