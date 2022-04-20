United States.- The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott promised to continue inspections of trucks that have hindered traffic in the border between Texas and Mexico until the president Joe Biden as Mexican officials take action to stop the ongoing migration crisis at the southern border.

Greg Abbott spoke Wednesday when he signed a memorandum of understanding with the governor of Nuevo Leon that would stop inspections at the Laredo bridge in exchange for what he called “enhanced border security measures” at ports of entry and along the border. Rio Grande from Nuevo Leon.

“The effect of this will be that the bridge of Nuevo Leon and Texas it will return to normal from now on, it will continue to be so as long as Nuevo León executes this historic agreement,” he declared in an interview for Fox News.

Read more: The world has lost 49% of insects due to climate change and agriculture in some areas

The Republican governor had ordered that trucks coming from Mexico undergo more inspections, as part of a series of measures to combat the migration crisis, including the transport of migrants to Washington DC. Border governors warned of the dangers of the massive flow of migrants (as well as drugs like fentanyl) into the United States.

Inspections have brought traffic to a standstill for days, with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) saying Tuesday that wait times exceeded five hours and commercial traffic was down by as much as 60%. .

Read more: Two young people drown in Florida

“The longer than average wait times, and subsequent supply chain disruptions, are unrelated to CBP screening activities and are due to additional and unnecessary inspections conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) by order of the Governor of Texas,” CBP said in a statement.