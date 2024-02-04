The American state of Texas will continue to defend itself against illegal migrants, including through barbed wire fences, which reduce illegal migration by thousands of times. This statement was made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on February 4.

“At the site in the city of Eagle Pass in Texas, which we equipped with barbed wire, previously 3 thousand to 4 thousand people a day crossed the border. Over the past three days, on average, we recorded the transition of only three people,” he said in an interview with the TV channel Fox News.

Abbott also emphasized that other state governors have expressed support for Texas, which is defending its right to self-defense and installing razor wire in the fight against illegal immigrants.

In addition, Governor Abbott will host 14 state leaders in Eagle Pass that day and hold a press conference on expanding regional control over immigration matters, writes Houston Chronicle.

On January 12, the Texas National Guard denied US Federal Border Patrol agents access to a site on the border with Mexico. The Texas National Guard took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, where Border Patrol agents were holding migrants before being transported. Texans are denying entry to federal employees and preventing them from performing their duties.

The Washington Post wrote that the conflict between the White House and the Texas administration is raising growing concerns about an armed confrontation on the border with Mexico. Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson noted that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's actions are consistent with his long-standing efforts to limit federal power in the states.

Later, on January 23, the US Supreme Court allowed federal authorities to remove razor wire that Texas officials had installed along parts of the border with Mexico.

On January 25, Republican governors from 25 states came out in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas' constitutional right to self-defense, accusing US President Joe Biden of being unwilling to protect American borders from illegal immigrants.

On January 26, US authorities demanded that the state of Texas allow federal agents to enter the border with Mexico to dismantle the barriers. But Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said Biden should “get out of the way” of Texas security forces and not interfere with their efforts to secure the border with Mexico. At the same time, the politician noted that Texas welcomes any help from other states if it is properly organized.