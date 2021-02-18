After the onset of winter in the southeastern United States, millions of people in Texas remain without electricity or running water. According to the authorities, around two million households were still cut off from the electricity supply on Thursday morning. Almost seven million households were warned to boil their water before drinking because of problems with the water supply.

In Houston, hundreds of thousands of residents hardly got any water from the tap due to a pressure loss, and around 260,000 residents of the state had no running water at all.

The weather service warned of another winter storm in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi with black ice and heavy snowfalls. According to media reports, more than 30 people have already died as a result of the onset of winter, many of them in traffic accidents.

Former Texas Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke told MSNBC television that the state of his state was “worse than what you hear”. Many people have had no electricity and therefore no heating for days – “they suffer”. Many of these problems could have been avoided. “The energy capital of North America cannot provide the energy to provide heat and electricity to the people. We are nearing classification as a failed state.”

Utilities Austin Energy released a list of “warm-up centers” in Austin capital’s schools for residents to take refuge in. The company said it was in the process of restoring power to some of the affected districts. However, further blackouts are to be expected.

It will probably be weeks before Texas is fully connected to the power grid again. Photo: AFP / Matthew Busch

Texas governor Greg Abbott blames the collapse of the electricity system in renewable energy. In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News, he said the electricity debacle shows how important fossil fuels are in ensuring “that we can heat our homes in winter and cool them in summer”. That reports the New York Times.

The Republican Abbott was not the only conservative voice in the past few days to claim that green energy sources like wind and sun were the trigger for the widespread power outages, but he was the most prominent. The conservative broadcaster Fox News reported on the power outages under the title “Green Energy Failure”, while renewable energies were laughed at as unreliable on social media. That too Wall Street Journal propagated in an editorial the need for fossil fuels, without them it would not be possible to cope with the sometimes freezing temperatures in the United States. Wind energy has long been the subject of criticism in the USA, not least because of the loss of jobs in the fossil fuel industry.

In fact, wind power only accounts for about 7 percent of the state’s total capacity at this time of year. According to experts, a large part of the power outage is due to frozen pipelines.

Greg Abbott finally admitted in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that frozen wind turbines are not the main cause of the electricity shortage.

The state power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has come under heavy criticism from all parties, blaming a combination of factors for the situation, including frozen wind turbines, limited gas supply and low gas pressure. It could be weeks before these problems are resolved.

As the Washington Post reported, Abbott called for the resignation of the ERCOT managing director. He replied that the question of accountability should only be asked when the whole country was connected to the electricity grid again.

At the same time as the politicization of the cold weather, US President Joe Biden has made the fight against climate change a central issue in his administration. He described the transformation of the energy sector as the “greatest trigger” for job creation and the international competitiveness of the USA “in the 21st century”. One of his first official acts in January was to initiate a return to the Paris climate protection agreement, and he also announced that he would want to fight climate change with a mammoth program. (tsp / AFP)