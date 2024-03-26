One of the favorite holidays for adults and children in the United States is approaching. Decorate, hide and find the Easter eggs. This tradition, which is celebrated every Easter Sunday, brings families together and is so important that various Recreation centers, organizations and churches in Texas will hold commemorative events.

The Easter Egg Hunt egg hunt is already being prepared in cities like Dallas, Houston and Austin, where participants will be invited to look for the colorful eggs full of sweets and surprises. The best thing is that you don't need to register or buy tickets, you just have to arrive early to be part of the fun.

Thursday, March 28 from 5 to 8 PM at The Athletic Club. There will be photos with Peter Rabbit, a petting zoo, crafts, games and an egg hunt. Only that activity will have a cost, the rest are free to access.

Saturday, March 30, from 11 AM Greater Harvest Church of God, 2755 E. Overton Road. There will be food, games, prizes, face painting, egg hunts and more. Free access.

Saturday, March 30, from 10 AM to 12 PM Hilton Anatole Sculpture Garden, 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy. There will be candy, games, egg hunts and more. Free access for adults.

Saturday, March 30 from 10 AM to 2 PM Recreation centers and parks will host games, crafts, egg hunts and more. Hours and locations vary depending on the area. Free access.

Saturday, March 30 from 9 AM to 1 PM Evan's Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest Street in Mesquite. There will be activities for children under nine, face painting, a photo with the Easter bunny and an egg hunt. Free access.

Saturday March 30, starting at 4 PM celebration organized by the Fellowship church. There will be a massive search for eggs. Free access.

Until Saturday, March 30, at The Galleria shopping centerchildren can take a photo with the Easter Bunny waiting for them on Level 1, between Nordstrom and Macy's.

Saturday, April 6, from 10 AM to 3 PM at 7 Acre Wood. There will be fun activities for the whole family, a petting zoo, egg hunts and more. Free access.

Saturday, April 6, from 12:30 to 1 PM Houston Czech Center Museum, there will be an egg search. Free access.

Saturday, April 6, 9 AM to 1 PM Seawolf ParkThere will be activities for the whole family, music, games, egg hunts and more. Free access.

Sunday, April 7 from 11 AM to 5 PM sale of local products and search for eggs. Free access.

Saturday, March 30 from 10 AM to 2 PM Harker Heights Community Park. There will be games, food, music, a petting zoo, inflatables and a free, community Easter egg hunt hosted by Vintage Church.

Saturday, March 30 from 2:30 to 5:30 PM 810 North WS Young Drivethere will be egg hunts and rounds of bingo.

Saturday, March 30 from 10 AM 12 PM Copperas Cove City Park. There will be free Easter egg collection.

Saturday, March 30 from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM Gregg Clarke Park. There will be food, drinks, music, games, egg hunts and more. Free access.

Where does the tradition of Easter eggs come from?

Although Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Christ, in other parts of the world the traditional egg hunt takes place, This commemoration basically represents life, fertility and renewal and dates back to ancient pagan cultures that celebrated the arrival of spring.

The reason eggs are used in the celebration is that they are a symbol of fertility. and in ancient times they were related to good luck and prosperity. Christianity took up many of the pagan rituals and, according to religion, Easter eggs represent the empty tomb after the resurrection of Jesus. In fact, In the past they were decorated with religious images, later they became cheerful and colorful.